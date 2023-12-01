Lil Wayne Sued By Former Bodyguard For Alleged Assault & Gun Threat

Lil Wayne is back in the legal realm of accountability, and it's not just because of his possible connection in the YSL RICO trial. Moreover, it's because his former bodyguard Carlos Christian sued him for alleged assault and threats with a firearm, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. Specifically, Christian claimed to police that the rapper punched him in the ear and threatened to shoot him with a semiautomatic rifle. Furthermore, these are claims that the ex-security team member took seriously given his former client's history, as he served time for weapons charges.

However, maybe this story doesn't sound all that new to you, and you would be somewhat right in that assumption. This all went down back in December of 2021, when Christan called law enforcement to Lil Wayne's house in Hidden Hills, California due to the alleged dispute that reportedly occurred there. Still, when they arrived, sources close to him denied any such escalation and claimed that he didn't even own a gun in the first place. As of writing this article, the Welcome 2 ColleGrove artist hasn't responded to this whole ordeal.

Read More: Lil Wayne Listens To This Classic Artist To Calm Him Down Before Shows

Lil Wayne At The 65th Grammy Awards In 2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Lil Wayne attends the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Regardless, from what these alleged legal documents detail according to TMZ, Carlos Christian has prepared a full case against him with the help of his legal team. For example, he claims that Lil Wayne's alleged attack and threat cost him medical expenses, lost him wages, and caused emotional distress given this supposed experience. Now, Christian plans to make the "Oprah & Gayle" artist pay up for this with punitive and compensatory damages. It's unclear if this will be a quick resolution or if Weezy will want to take this up in court.

Meanwhile, all this comes as his beef with Young Thug might become a relevant part of his RICO case along with YSL. That depends on the prosecution and how the court will admit that evidence, and it's still far too early in the process to call. Let's just hope that this lawsuit comes to an amicable end and that this "he said, she said" gets cleared up. On that note, come back to HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Lil Wayne.

Read More: Lil Wayne Shares Wholesome Thanksgiving Family Photo With His Kids

[via]