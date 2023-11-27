Lil Wayne's 2015 Tour Bus Shooting Referenced In Young Thug & YSL RICO Trial

A Deputy District Attorney for Fulton County tied the man convicted in that case to the alleged criminal activity that YSL is accused of fostering.

The RICO trial for Young Thug and YSL began today (Monday, November 27) with opening statements and a denied call for a mistrial on behalf of the defense. On that last point, it's unclear if it'll happen but still unlikely, but that wasn't the only notable incident to come up on day one. Moreover, Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love brought up a 2015 shooting that Lil Wayne's tour bus suffered, allegedly at the hands of Thugger and YSL. If you weren't aware of their beef, now you know to what extent it allegedly went to. Furthermore, she said that the convict in that case– Jimmy Winfrey– and others shot up the bus to show solidarity with Thugger after they went to Weezy's show "locked and loaded" and did not secure clearance to enter.

"They unloaded bullets into the man’s tour bus," Adriane Love remarked. "Bullets for nothing, except to show their dominance. There will be no evidence to show that Lil Wayne threatened either of them that night. But that act on the part of Jimmy Winfrey and the defendants before you today was intended to show their solidarity, their willingness to act on the behalf of– [and] their willingness to exact violence upon anyone who threatened the position of– the criminal street gang calling itself Young Slime Life."

Young Thug & YSL RICO Trial Prosecutor Reminds The Jury Of Lil Wayne Shooting: Watch

In fact, the "Metro Spider" MC's feud with Lil Wayne was also the subject of a leaked interrogation with him. Furthermore, Young Thug answered questions about whether he, Birdman, or Tunechi were part of a Bloods gang. Of course, he stood by any lyrical references as just entertainment, and denied any and all actual criminal activity relating to that. It's one of many bizarre angles in this case competing for court relevance.

Another is the use of lyrics in the trial as evidence against the codefendants, and you already know how the Atlanta trap pioneer thinks about that. Regardless, we'd predict that this tour bus shooting will prove to be a constant point of discussion, both for the severity of the actions and their alleged responsibility, plus its connection to the hip-hop world that is an apt contextual comparison. All that remains is to see whether the evidence supports that. For more news and the latest updates on Young Thug, the YSL RICO case, and Lil Wayne, stick around on HNHH.

