aid
- CrimeBreonna Taylor's Family Says She Was Still Alive After Shooting But Received No AidAccording to new court documents filed by her family, Breonna Taylor was actually alive after police shot her, but she received no medical aid.By Lynn S.
- SocietyLindsay Lohan Punched By "Syrian Refugee" For Child Trafficking AccusationsInsults, tears, and failed activism.By Zaynab
- SocietyJaden Smith Still Sending Clean Water To Flint, MichiganJaden Smith is still committed to Flint, Michigan residents.By Devin Ch
- SocietyCarl's Jr. Employee Helped Victim Involved In YouTube ShootingThe worker is showcasing his skills beyond flipping burgers. By David Saric
- MusicMaxo Kream's Family Rescued During Hurricane Harvey FloodingMaxo Kream shares an incredible story of his fans helping out.By Matt F
- MusicDiddy, Jamie Foxx Help Houston By Making DonationsMore of hip-hop's community comes through.By Matt F
- EntertainmentHouston Relief Challenge Issued By Kevin Hart To Jay-Z, Beyoncé & MoreKevin Hart challenges his fellow celebrities.By Matt F