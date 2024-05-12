Ludacris Argues He Could Beat Lil Wayne & JAY-Z In A Battle

Ludacris says he could go toe-to-toe with some of the best rappers in the game. Appearing on the latest episode of Funky Friday with Cam Newton, the 46-year-old participated in a game of "Win, Lose, Draw," in which he discussed how he'd fair in various challenges with his hip-hop peers. At one point, the former NFL quarterback pitted Ludacris against Lil Wayne in a freestyle battle.

“I think Wayne, he’s one of the greatest by the way, I think he’s admitted… he don’t freestyle a lot, so I would just say I would win that,” Ludacris argued. “I’m talking about just straight off the dome is what I’m saying, ‘cause he does it. But I’m just saying that at one point he even admitted it’s not — he makes songs quick as hell, don’t get me wrong. It’s a sense and a form of freestyling, but it’s just like he’s extra with it too. But man, Wayne is one of my favorites.”

Ludacris Poses With JAY-Z At The MTV Video Music Awards

MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 28: Ludacris and Jay Z attend 2005 M.T.V. Video Music Awards at American Airlines Arena on August 28, 2005 in Miami, FL. (Photo by Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

From there, Newton brought up JAY-Z to pose the idea of rushing to create the best verse in under two hours. Again, Ludacris went with himself. “A verse, ah, I would have to say win. I would win on that one,” he said. “That’s a strong statement to say that ‘cause again, Hov is definitely one of my favorites as well. Verses, man, I’m just gon’ go in and metaphor and style, in terms of like flow, I’ma kill that s**t. It’s not to say that Hov is not gon’ kill that s**t. But I’m like when you say s**t like that and it puts me in a category like ‘Oh s**t, I’m going against Hov,’ I got to, like every f**king word, every line, every style, every flow, every metaphor, I got to go. You gotta go back and listen to there was a song with me, Nas and Hov on my album called ‘I Do It for Hip Hop’ [that was] so dope."

Ludacris Speaks With Cam Newton

Elsewhere in the interview, Ludacris discussed the art of music videos, how the game has changed over the course of his career, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ludacris on HotNewHipHop.

