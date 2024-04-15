Ludacris, T-Pain, Ying Yang Twins, Siobhan Bell & More Take Fans Back To The Early 2000s At Revolve Fest

Revolve Fest delivered a nostalgic blast from the past with its throwback lineup this year. Millennials in attendance were treated to a lineup of musical guests straight out of the early 2000s. The festival, held during Coachella weekend in Southern California's Coachella Valley on April 13, featured a star-studded lineup that included Siobhan Bell, Kim Lee, Nina Sky, the Ying Yang Twins, Sean Paul, T-Pain, and headliner Ludacris. Together, these artists delivered a night of music that transported attendees back to the golden age of hip-hop and dance pop. Attendees of the night included Teyana Taylor, Megan Fox, Emma Roberts, 4batz, Natalia Bryant, and more.

For attendees, the lineup was a dream come true. As Ludacris took the stage as the headliner of the evening, the crowd was excited. The hip-hop icon wasted no time in delivering a stellar performance. He took it back with hits such as "My Chick Bad," "Area Codes," and more. He even took it back and performed his 2010 hit song with Justin Bieber, "Baby," which had attendees singing word for word. Prior to Ludacris's show-stopping performance, T-Pain had set the stage on fire with a set of his own. Tracks like "Buy U a Drank" and "Bartender" had the crowd singing and dancing along, creating an atmosphere of pure joy and nostalgia. The day consisted of Y2K vibes all around.

Ludacris Performs "Baby" At Revolve Fest

Meanwhile, the Ying Yang Twins brought their signature brand of Southern hip-hop to the festival. They delivered a set filled with hits like "Salt Shaker" and "Get Low" that had the entire crowd in the zone. In addition to these standout performances, Revolve Fest also featured sets from other millennium-era favorites, further adding to the nostalgic vibe of the evening. International DJ Siobhan Bell graced the stage and performed an incredible set filled with some of the best songs of the era. Bell said in a statement that she was happy to be part of a lineup that included icons such as T-Pain, Ludacris, and the Ying Yang Twins. "The 90s and 2000s is already my favorite era of music to play," she said. "So there was no question on my set! It was insane and a big moment for me."

Moreover, as the night came to a close and the final notes faded into the desert air, attendees left Revolve Fest with hearts full of memories and a renewed appreciation for the music that defined their youth. Ludacris, T-Pain, and the Ying Yang Twins had delivered performances that exceeded all expectations, solidifying their status as legends of the genre. And for those lucky enough to have been in attendance, it was a night they would never forget.

