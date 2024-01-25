Ying Yang Twins: Where Are They Now?

The early 2000s marked a special and unforgettable era in hip-hop, with the Ying Yang Twins emerging as prominent figures in the Southern rap scene. Comprising Kaine and D-Roc, the duo gained fame for their energetic crunk performances. At the height of their fame, the Ying Yang Twins had the radio in a chokehold. However, as time passed, their presence in the mainstream music scene faded. Nonetheless, their music is still heavily sampled today. While the Ying Yang Twins may not dominate today’s charts, both members of the duo have continued to contribute to the music industry in their own ways. Here, we’ll explore the current whereabouts of the Ying Yang Twins. Moreover, we’ll delve a little into their musical journey beyond their peak years.

Ying Yang Twins: Making All The Right Moves

The Ying Yang Twins made their debut in 2000 with the single “Whistle While You Twurk.” Soon after, the duo released their first full album Thug Walkin’. However, it wasn’t until 2002 that they began to gain mainstream attention. The pair released their second album, Alley: The Return of the Ying Yang Twins, which greatly broadened their audience. By 2003, after they were featured on the single “Get Low,” off Lil’ Jon’s Kings Of Crunk album, The Ying Yang Twins were essentially household names. Between their signature crunk style and their stage performances, there was no stopping them.

The group continued to release hit after hit with songs like “What’s Happenin!”, “Salt Shaker”, and “Naggin’”. Their fourth album U.S.A. (United States Of Atlanta), which was released in 2005, had tracks that dominated radio stations. In 2008, the duo went on tour and gave all the proceeds to charity. The track "Halftime (Stand Up And Get Crunk)" has become a fixture in numerous National Football League stadiums, establishing itself as the unofficial anthem of the New Orleans Saints during their Super Bowl victory season.

Waning Popularity & Commercial Resurgence

LOS ANGELES - JUNE 23: Musicians Ying Yang Twins arrive at the Smooth Pre-BET party at Club A.D. on June 23, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

In 2012, The Ying Yang Twins signed to Epic Records under which they released the track “Fist Pump, Jump Jump.” Five years later, they released their seventh album Ying Yang Forever. The duo also performed during the 2019 Millennium Tour alongside B2K, Chingy, and other artists. Additionally, their holiday track "Deck Da' Club" was featured in The Unbelievers Podcast's Christmas show in 2019. Two years later, the Twins joined artists and bands such as Pretty Ricky, Ashanti, Sammie, and Soulja Boy on the Millennium Tour. After enjoying significant success, the duo experienced a decline in mainstream visibility. However, this shift did not signify the end of their musical journey. Instead, the duo went on a concert tour in 2023-2024 that has significantly boosted their growing financial status.

Kaine

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Rapper Kaine of the Ying Yang Twins performs at the Flamingo Go pool at Flamingo Las Vegas on July 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Eric Jackson, popularly known as Kaine, gained fame for his energetic, high-octane rap flow. Throughout his musical career, the artist has been mostly focused on group projects. In 2016, he was featured on East Side Boyz’s track, “All I Want.” The following year, while the Ying Yang Twins were performing at a show in Little Rock, Arkansas, Kaine was visibly drunk and had to be escorted off stage. He made things clear in a video statement with TMZ that he had been served the wrong drink backstage. In 2019, Kaine, alongside Lil’ Mark and Lil’ Corey, was featured on the track “We Need It” by Baby Sweet.

D-Roc

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: D-Roc of Ying Yang Twins performs during halftime of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on April 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Born De’Angelo Holmes, D-Roc burst into the music scene when he was just 16 years old. In 1995, he and rapper Diamond released the track “Bankhead Bounce.” The same year, he released his debut album, Inglewood For Life. After meeting and bonding with Kaine, he released D-Roc and The 2 Tight Click, where he featured Kaine on nine tracks in 1997. After this album, D-Roc did not release any more solo projects.

In 2012, things began to go downhill for the rapper. He was arrested for driving under the influence, drug possession, and child endangerment. He got divorced the next year and stated that he could no longer pay for child support because he had five other children, and his income had decreased. Subsequently, the judge graciously lowered his child support payment from $2500 to $550 per month. Just a year later, D-Roc was arrested again for physically assaulting his wife, Portia Holmes. He received one year of probation and was ordered to abstain from drugs and alcohol.

Following this second appearance in court, D-Roc’s life took a positive turn as he focused more on his career. He, alongside Kaine, performed at the Millenium Tour in 2021. In 2022, the Ying Yang Twins were scheduled to be special guests at the Ozark Empire Fair in Missouri. However, the event took an unexpected turn when D-Roc collapsed on stage 30 minutes into the set. Addressing the incident in an Instagram post, he attributed the fall to dehydration. Fortunately, he is now in good health.

