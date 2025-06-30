The Ying Yang Twins have been enjoying the legacy part of their career for the last 15 years or so, which is not a bad spot at all for artists to be in. But sometimes, that means you're going to take some bizarre gigs to keep the cash flow and artistic promotion going, such as turning SeaWorld of all places up.

In a clip caught by The Art Of Dialogue, an undisclosed theme park location hosted an energetic performance from the crunk duo, and it seemed like the crowd was having a great time. But of course, this led a lot of fans to raise their eyebrows and scratch their heads at the decision.

"Some checks ain’t worth it," one user tweeted under the post below. "Good lord. Aren’t there kids in there?" another viewer joked. Others, however, seemed more struck by how active and into it the crowd seemed to be. "Not a still body in there … got that b***h movn," a fan replied.

There were some other comical or more serious reactions to the Ying Yang Twins' set. No matter what you think, though, they seemed to enjoy every moment as well. Maybe they're just big theme park and aquatic guys at the end of the day, so perhaps this was more of a passion project than a bag-securing compromise.

Are The Ying Yang Twins Related?

Nevertheless, the Ying Yang Twins have much to celebrate when it comes to their contributions to hip-hop. The Atlanta friends (not actual twins or brothers) debuted as a duo in 2000 and found mainstream success a few years later thanks to their work on Britney Spears' In The Zone album. Their Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz collaboration "Get Low" is what really skyrocketed their name, with subsequent hits including "Salt Shaker" and "Wait (The Whisper Song)."

Sometimes, these performances can get scary, but fortunately, it seems like this SeaWorld outing went by quite smoothly. We'll see what the next oddball venue is for the duo, and whether or not they have more new music in store. It seems unlikely, but who knows? Maybe this is setting up some sort of public comeback.