Diddy Jury To Begin Deliberations In Federal Sex Trafficking Trial

Sean ‚ÄúDiddy‚Äù Combs introduces a tribute to ‚ÄúThe Godfather‚Äù during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Reportedly, court will begin today with Judge Arun Subramanian reading instructions to the jury before they begin deliberations.

Federal prosecutors and Diddy's defense wrapped up their closing arguments last week following almost two months of trial. Today, jury deliberations are expected to begin, marking the beginning of the end of the mogul's high-profile legal battle. Senior Reporter at Rolling Stone Nancy Dillon shared a tweet this morning from outside the courthouse. In it, she revealed that the process will begin with the judge reading jury instructions.

The stakes are high in this case. If convicted, Diddy could face a hefty prison sentence such as life imprisonment. It's likely that the jurors are feeling the pressure of all of this, particularly due to the Bad Boy founder's celebrity status.

"Jurors in a case like this are tasked with a legal burden that intersects with public scrutiny and highly emotional testimony," sexual abuse attorney Sarah Klein says, per Fox News Digital. "Deliberations often become a battleground of credibility assessments, legal definitions, and moral weight — especially when a high-profile defendant is involved."

Diddy Trial

On Friday (June 27), Diddy's co-lead counsel Marc Agnifilo made the argument that the mogul would fess up to alleged domestic violence towards both Cassie and another one of his exes, who testified anonymously during the trial under the pseudonym "Jane." He insisted, however, that his client is not a sex trafficker as has been alleged. Agnifilo also denied the allegations of kidnapping and drug distribution that have been made against Diddy.

He even argued that the case is "about love," noting how the word "love" was used over 800 times throughout the trial. After that, he tried to paint Cassie as the winner in this case instead of an alleged victim. He claimed she's "sitting somewhere in the world with $30 million."

Agnifilo appeared to be referring to the $20 million the songstress admitted to getting from the lawsuit, along with the $10 million deal she made with the owner of the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles over the security footage of Diddy assaulting her that was released last year.

