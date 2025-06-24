UMG Wants To Be Removed From Sara Rivers' Diddy Lawsuit

Universal Music Group has filed a motion to dismiss former Making The Band singer Sara Rivers' lawsuit against Diddy. In the lawsuit, Rivers accuses the Bad Boy mogul of sexual harassment and assault as well as subjecting her to "inhumane" working conditions. UMG is among several defendants including MTV, Bad Boy officials, and Diddy's mother, Janice, and more.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, UMG argued that the case is time-barred. Additionally, they note that of the over 1,003 paragraphs in the lawsuit, the company is only mentioned in 10. In turn, they say their involvement is irrelevant to her allegations against Diddy.

Rivers originally filed her lawsuit back in February. She detailed several alleged instances of sexual assault as well as physical threats. She also alleged that Diddy had "aggressive and abusive behavior" behind the scenes of Making The Band. Diddy denied the allegations, with his lawyers responding in a statement caught by People: "This is yet another example of false claims being filed against Mr. Combs. No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

Read More: UMG Nearly Axed Pop Smoke Album Due To A Pusha T Bar They Believed Was About Drake

Diddy Trial

UMG's motion comes as Diddy remains on trial in New York City. He faces one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted on all counts, he could face life in prison.