Tons of accusers who didn't testify against Diddy in his extensive federal trial are still seeking justice. One of those ladies is Sara Rivers, podcaster and former singer of Bad Boy Entertainment group Da Band. Per Complex, she's been fighting for a fair ruling on her sexual harassment lawsuit since January.

The Making the Band star has demanded $60 million and accused the mogul of assault and overseeing "inhumane" work conditions as well. Universal Music, MTV, Bad Boy employees, Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, and others were also named. But the disgraced entertainer has been her main focus.

Rivers homed in on one alleged instance in particular that's quite disturbing. She recalled Diddy allegedly cornering her in hallway. He then allegedly kissed her and asked "her in a low, sensual voice how she is doing, if she's ok and if she needed anything at all." Diddy allegedly then "used his left hand to adjust collar of her jacket and then ran his left hand across her breasts while repeating the phrase if she needs anything to let him know."

Diddy's team has been very vocal about this set of allegations being false. "This is yet another example of false claims being filed against Mr. Combs. No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor," they said in part.

Read More: Ranking Every Air Jordan 14 Colorway From Worst To Best

Unfortunately, a judge dismissed 21 of the 22 counts with prejudice on August 14. For those who don't know, this mean that Sara Rivers cannot refile them. However, there is one glimmer of hope that she's got. Count 15, which pertains to the Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act, has not been ruled on yet.

According to a recent video Rivers posted on her Instagram a day after the dismissals, the "most serious and personal claim remains very much alive."

Further into the clip, she reaffirms that this was never for clicks and attention. Instead, "It's about truth, accountability and justice for me and for every other survivor that has been told they should just give up."

Rivers concluded with a slick warning for Diddy. "And don't think because y'all got all that unlimited amount of baby oil that y'all gon' slide through this."

Of course, that's a reference to the long-running gag since the raids on Diddy's home. Authorities found a large number baby oil bottles that he allegedly used for his extravagant sex parties labeled "freak offs."