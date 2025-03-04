Diddy Hit With Massive $60 Million Lawsuit From Former Da Band Member Sara Rivers

Diddy is facing a new lawsuit from Sara Rivers, a former member of Da Band, accusing him of alleged sexual harassment. The lawsuit arrives just as the deadline to file through the Gender Motivated Violence Act in New York City is about to expire. Rivers listed numerous other defendants as well, including Universal Music, MTV, Bad Boy employees, Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, and more.

In the complaint, Rivers also brings up allegations of assault, noting one instance where Diddy allegedly cornered her in a hallway "where he could kiss her and asks her in a low, sensual voice how she is doing, if she's ok and if she needed anything at all." Diddy allegedly then "used his left hand to adjust collar of her jacket and then ran his left hand across her breasts while repeating the phrase if she needs anything to let him know." Rivers also complains of an allegedly "inhumane" working environment that featured "aggressive and abusive behavior." She is seeking $60 million. Rivers previously made similar allegations against Diddy while appearing in the documentary, The Making of a Bad Boy.

Diddy's team has already addressed the lawsuit, telling People in a statement: “This is yet another example of false claims being filed against Mr. Combs. No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. With the deadline for New York’s Gender-Motivated Violence Act expiring tomorrow, it’s clear that opportunists are rushing to file last-minute, meritless claims. Mr. Combs remains confident he will prevail in court.”