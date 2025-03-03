Boosie Badazz Theorizes Feds Are Making An Example Out Of Diddy For Similar Cases Against Other Rappers Later On

Despite the severity of allegations and lawsuits against Diddy, Boosie Badazz is still campaigning for justice. "PUFF DO DESERVE A BOND‼️#ibeensaidit HE AINT KILL NOBODY N PEOPLE WHO KILL PEOPLE STILL GET BONDS SOMETIMES‼️" That was his tweet on February 18 and the opening words from DJ Vlad of Vlad TV during his recent interview with the Louisiana rapper. The frequent conversationalists engaged in a discussion about the unfairness of the mogul's case and how the feds have handled it so far. His controversial opinion on the matter drew the ire of many X users when he posted it. "Bro he’s accused of rape Many times over might I add F*ck yall taking about smh🤦‍♂️" one responded.

One person even went as far as to posit that Boosie Badazz was a frequent guest and obliged to say this. "Yes, we get it. You miss his parties and all the underaged children." While this take did upset a lot of people, these divisive takes are nothing new. He's also not the first in the hip-hop industry to back Diddy either, though. But even though he's faced a lot of backlash for his thought, Boosie doubled down on it with DJ Vlad. In fact, he even believes that the government is essentially trying to make an example out of the Bad Boy Records founder.

When Is Diddy Going On Trial?

"Another black billionaire bro," Badazz said. "They go be hard on them. All they doing is building this law to take everybody else down. That's how I feel about it." Vlad then tried to retort, but his interviewee kept going. "Everybody else do the same thing Diddy was doing," he explains. "We fly b*tches in, we f*ck 'em. When they leave, we give them money. Everybody who has a "Lil" before his name or a f*cking publishing number -- I don't give f*ck who you is. If you a artist, you done committed all that sh*t."