Diddy Gets A Lot of Claims In His Former Artist Sara Rivers’ Lawsuit Tossed Out By Judge

Sean “Diddy” Combs secured a significant courtroom win this week as a judge dismissed the majority of claims in a lawsuit filed by former “Making the Band” singer Sara Rivers.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, 21 of the 22 allegations against Combs and several co-defendants were dismissed with prejudice, barring Rivers from refiling them. The dismissed claims included racketeering, assault and battery, forced labor, sexual harassment, and false imprisonment.

The only remaining allegation—filed under the Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act—remains pending. The judge has postponed a decision on that claim, awaiting guidance from a higher court.

Rivers initially filed suit in February. She asserted that Combs subjected her to demeaning and abusive treatment while filming “Making the Band 2.”

Her attorney, Ariel Mitchell, pointed to the show’s infamous “cheesecake” challenge. Rivers and other participants were ordered to walk several blocks to retrieve a dessert for Combs. The complaint characterized the incident as more than lighthearted reality TV entertainment. Its framed as an example of “hostile and inhumane” working conditions.

Diddy & Sara Rivers

The suit also alleged Rivers was forced to sleep in a shared open bay with four men despite being married, under threat of removal from the show. Additional accusations claimed Combs deliberately dismantled her musical group while profiting from her work and engaged in unwanted sexual contact.

Alongside Combs, the lawsuit named MTV, Viacom, Universal Music Group, and former Bad Boy Records employees, including Combs’ mother, Janice Combs, and former assistant Fonzworth Bentley. All co-defendants were cleared of the 21 dismissed claims.

Mitchell told TMZ that Rivers intends to appeal, saying, “We look forward to more litigation specifically against Mr. Combs.”

The ruling comes amid a string of legal victories for Combs. This summer, he was acquitted of federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, and last month he successfully defended himself against another sexual assault claim.