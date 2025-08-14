Daphne Joy Turns Heads In Bright Red Bikini Amid Diddy & 50 Cent Drama

Daphne Joy Red Bikini Gossip News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Daphne Joy attends Abyss By Abby Launch at Beauty &amp; Essex on September 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Abyss By Abby)
It looks like Daphne Joy is still living her best life, despite all the chaos surrounding two of her exes.

It goes without saying that it's been a hectic couple of years for Daphne Joy. Last March, for example, various details of Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy became public. Joy was named in the lawsuit, and accused of accepting money from the mogul in exchange for sex work. She denied these allegations, but her ex 50 Cent proceeded to mock her relentlessly online regardless.

In response, Joy took to Instagram to allege that Fif sexually assaulted and abused her. "Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me," she alleged. "You are no longer my oppressor and God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me."

"I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones' lawsuit," Joy continued. "The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney."

50 Cent Daphne Joy Lawsuit

50 Cent went on to sue her for alleged defamation, but ended up dropping the lawsuit a few months later. Aside from a couple shady social media posts here and there, he's kept fairly quiet since.

Fortunately, it looks like Joy has taken all of this in stride, and is doing just fine despite all of the drama involving her exes. Yesterday, she even took to Instagram to share a video of herself modeling a bright red bikini from her swimwear line. Fans agree that she looks great, and are glad to see her living her best life.

As for Diddy, he was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering last month. He was found guilty of transportation for prostitution. His sentencing is scheduled to take place on October 3, and he faces up to 20 years behind bars.

