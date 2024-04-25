Who Is Daphne Joy? 50 Cent's Baby Mama Named In Diddy Case

If you've been following along with the ongoing Diddy drama, you're likely already aware of the name Daphne Joy. What you may not know, however, is that Daphne Joy shares an eleven-year-old son named Sire with her famous ex, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. Given her ties to Sean Combs and impending legal issues, 50 Cent has set a custody battle in motion to get full parental guardianship over their underage son, Sire. With a lot of bizarre information surrounding the actress, model, and alleged sex worker, according to Lil Rod, let's not waste any time unpacking what we know about Daphne Joy.

Joy's Work History

Long before she became named in the Diddy sexual assault lawsuit, Daphne Joy was born in 1987 in the Philippines. Since immigrating to the United States, she has received work as an actor and model, appearing in films such as Setup, Frankenhood, and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, according to her IMDb. Joy has also launched a self-titled swimwear line, offering bold and breathable designs that accent the beautiful feminine curves of her patrons. The latest clothing drop is currently on pace to premiere on April 26, per Daphne's Instagram.

Daphne Joy has also worked as a model and frequently appears in the advertising material for her swimwear collection. Her social media showcases a wide array of collaborators, including photographers and luxury brands. According to a write-up in Page Six, she also produces OnlyFans content, which can be accessed by the public for $24.99 per month.

Association With Diddy

While Daphne Joy's true relationship to Diddy remains unknown, the pair have not shied away from showing each other love online. In 2022, Joy referred to Diddy as her "favorite person" in an Instagram post wishing the controversial producer a happy birthday. The pair have also been spotted together at numerous social events. According to a recent lawsuit brought against Diddy by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, Daphne Joy has been on Diddy's payroll as an alleged sex worker. Jones claims that Joy is one of several women whom Diddy paid a monthly stipend for sex work as part of an ongoing legal case regarding sexual assault.

Lil Rod also claims that he was responsible for choosing sex workers to bring onto Diddy's yacht for a January 2023 trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands and that Diddy forced Rod to engage in sex acts with these escorts against his will. It is unclear at this time if Daphne Joy is one of the alleged sex workers present on that trip.

50 Cent Responds

As expected, 50 Cent has been viciously trolling his one-time baby mama along with Diddy on social media, poking fun at the sex work allegations and seeking sole custody of his son from Daphne Joy's care. After repeatedly posting about Joy's predicament on social media, Joy snapped back at 50 with a lengthy post accusing him of abuse and assault. She also accused 50 Cent of being a bad father, suggesting that she moved herself and their son Sire within a mile of 50's residence in New York, only for 50 to visit ten times in the span of 2 years.

While it remains unclear if there is any validity to these claims, Joy also posted a response to Lil Rod's sex work accusations on the same day, writing, "I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones' lawsuit. The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney."

