50 Cent Responds To Daphne Joy's Rape & Abuse Accusations

50 Cent says his son Sire is his first priority.

Caroline Fisher
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Is Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

New details of Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy came out this week, including allegations involving Daphne Joy. The actress shares a child with her ex, 50 Cent. She's accused of accepting money from the Bad Boy Records founder monthly in exchange for sex work. Shortly after the news broke, 50 Cent took to social media to troll her for the allegations. It was later revealed that he plans to seek sole custody of their son.

Earlier today, Daphne Joy took to her Instagram Story to address Lil Rod's accusations and 50 Cent's response. She denies ever being employed by Diddy as a sex worker, despite Lil Rod's claims. In her response, she also accused her ex of rape and abuse. "Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me," she wrote. "You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on."

50 Cent Denies Daphne Joy's Allegations, Seeks Sole Custody Of Their Son

50 Cent attends the BMF world premiere screening and concert at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ)

Now, 50 Cent has denied her allegations in a statement shared with XXL by a representative. "The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire," it reads. "The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time."

What do you think of 50 Cent and Daphne Joy's back and forth after she was named in Rodney Jones' lawsuit against Diddy? What about him revealing that he's seeking sole custody of their son earlier today? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

