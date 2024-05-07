50 Cent Hits Daphne Joy With Defamation Lawsuit Over Rape Accusation

BYCaroline Fisher535 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

50 Cent accuses his ex of requesting millions of dollars to delete her post.

Back in March, it was revealed that 50 Cent's ex and mother of his son Sire, Daphne Joy, was named in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy. Lil Rod accuses her of accepting monthly payments from the Bad Boy Records founder for sex work, which she denies. After the news came out, 50 Cent was quick to react, clowning her on social media for the allegations.

She later responded to this with a lengthy Instagram Story, shutting down the sex work allegations. "Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me," she wrote. "You are no longer my oppressor and God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me."

Read More: 50 Cent Reacts To Drake's "Family Matters" Diss: "He Spinning On All Y'all"

50 Cent Accuses Daphne Joy Of Requesting Millions In Exchange For Retraction

Daphne Joy attends Abyss By Abby Launch at Beauty & Essex on September 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Abyss By Abby)

50 Cent later issued a statement in response to the accusations. "The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire," a rep told XXL at the time. "The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time."

Now, it's been revealed that he's suing Daphne Joy for alleged defamation. According to TMZ, he accuses her of making the allegations because he decided to seek sole custody of their son. He claims that her accusations have damaged his reputation, custody case, and more. 50 Cent's lawyers sent Daphne a letter in April demanding a retraction, which she reportedly refused. Instead, she allegedly asked for millions of dollars and for Fif to drop his custody suit in exchange for her post to be removed. He called this "clearly extortive." Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: 50 Cent Weighs In On Kendrick Lamar's "6:16 In LA," Claims Drake Has A Bomb On The Way

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Is Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of FameMusic50 Cent Responds To Daphne Joy's Rape & Abuse Accusations7.2K
STARZ Series "BMF" World PremiereMusic50 Cent Puts Daphne Joy On Blast Following Rape & Abuse Allegations3.4K
JCPenney and Michael Strahan Launch Collection by Michael StrahanMusicDaphne Joy Accuses 50 Cent Of Rape & Abuse, Addresses Diddy Sex Work Allegations5.2K
WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York PremiereMusic50 Cent Seeks Full Custody Of Son With Daphne Joy Amid Diddy Sex Work Allegations4.6K