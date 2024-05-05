50 Cent Reacts To Drake's "Family Matters" Diss: "He Spinning On All Y'all"

50 Cent reacted to Drake's "Family Matters" on Instagram, Saturday morning, praising the Toronto rapper for taking aim at Kendrick Lamar yet again. "I told you leave him alone, now he spinning on all yall. Everybody must die." 50 remarked in the post. In the song, Drake accused Lamar of being abusive towards his fiance. “You the Black messiah wifing up a mixed queen/ And hit vanilla cream to help out with your self-esteem/ On some Bobby sh–, I wanna know what Whitney need,” he raps at one point.

The post prompted plenty of debates in the comments section. "Kendrick got bodied by singing n***a and that’s facts, anyone saying any different like Kendrick nursery rhyme bedtime story diss, drake moonwalking over kdot lol," one user wrote. Another argued: "All drake diss songs you can put on repeat but k dot sh*t hit the first time then it’s a dud."

50 Cent & Kendrick Lamar Perform At Super Bowl LVI

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

It's not the first time 50 has commented on the feud. Last month, he shared Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle" with the caption: "Ok in my professional expert opinion on this matter, leave this man alone. I’ve seen this movie before, it will not end well. You disagree ok, then where is your sh*t at boy." He also reacted to "Push Ups" with the comment: "YALL BETTER GET HIGH AS A MOTHER F*CKER AND COME UP WITH SOMETHING!"

50 Cent Shares Drake's "Family Matters" On IG

Check out 50's response to Drake's latest track above. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent as well as Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud on HotNewHipHop.

