50 Cent Reacts To Drake Texting His Mother Amid Rick Ross Feud

50 Cent weighed in on Drake texting his mother about Rick Ross' diss track, "Champagne Memories," on Instagram, on Sunday night. In the texts, Drake explains the feud and accuses Ross of being "angry" and "racist." Ross has been referring to Drake as a "white boy" and accused him of getting a nose job. 50 is loving the drama.

"Mounjaro makes you hungry and racist, we don’t need this sh*t take it off the market!" 50 wrote while sharing the screenshot. "LOL. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi." Fans shared plenty of laughs in the comments section of the post. Others called on 50 to collaborate with Drake. "At this point we need Drake & 50 to team up for a track with Whoo Kid on the intro," one user wrote. Another added: "A drake and 50 track would take over the world."

Drake & Rick Ross Pose With Diddy

MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 31: (L-R) Drake, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' and Rick Ross attend Sean Diddy Combs Ciroc The New Years Eve Party at his home on December 31, 2013, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

As for Drake's text, he wrote in full: "It’s coming from Rick Ross the guy I did songs with he’s gone loopy off the Mounjaro he hasn’t eaten in days and it’s turned him angry and racist he’s performing at proms for money it’s bad don’t worry we’ll handle it.” All of the drama kicked off with Kendrick Lamar's verse on Future and Metro Boomin‘s “Like That," last month. Drake finally responded to that diss with his leaked track, "Push Ups," on Friday, which also features bars about Rick Ross. Ross fired back with a full song aimed at Drake almost immediately.

50 Cent Reacts To Drake's Latest Post

Kendrick Lamar had still yet to respond to the leak of Drake's diss track. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent as well as Drake's feud with Rick Ross on HotNewHipHop.

