Diddy Accused Of Threatening To Eat “Making The Band 2” Contestant’s Flesh

Diddy has faced no shortage of shocking allegations in recent months, and unfortunately, they just continue to roll in. This week, for example, Peacock unleashed its new documentary about the mogul's legal saga. Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy features former Making The Band 2 contestant Sara Rivers, who had some incredibly chilling stories about her time on the show.

Allegedly, for example, Diddy said he wanted to eat one of her bandmates. “When he got angry with one of my band members, he said, ‘You make me so mad I want to eat your flesh,’” she alleged. She went on to reflect on another disturbing confrontation, during which Diddy allegedly told a contestant that he “’could get a crackhead and pay them $20 to smack the s**t out of [them].’”

At another point in the documentary, a former Bad Boy employee alleges that he was tasked with finding underage girls to participate in Diddy's alleged freak-off parties. “Anytime the studio or any rooms were red, it’s red because he felt like the frequency for f**king or making love or s*x," they also added. “He looked at two of the girls, winked his eyes, pointed, and said, ‘Y’all come here... and then he walked out and left into his room and didn’t come out until a whole ‘nother 24 hours.’”

Diddy has maintained his innocence throughout his legal battle, though he's yet to address these specific allegations publicly. Earlier this month, legal docs obtained by TMZ even showed his defense team insisting that the alleged freak-offs Cassie accused Diddy of making her participate in were totally consensual. According to him, the footage allegedly features "adults having consensual sex, plain and simple," despite what prosecutors are alleging.