Diddy Argues That His Alleged "Freak-Offs" With Cassie Were "Consensual"

Diddy is trying to flip the script.

Diddy is claiming that the various alleged "freak-off" tapes that the prosecutors are demonizing are actually "consensual." The ones they are referring to specifically are with ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. In fact, the embattled mogul's attorneys are saying that after watching the nine tapes they are coming to the conclusion that it's "private sexual activity between fully consenting adults in a long-term relationship."

They are also claiming that Cassie "not only consented but thoroughly enjoyed herself." Additionally, they say she "is evidently happy, dominant and completely in control" on these tapes. As you may know, prosecutors are describing the alleged "freak-offs" as "elaborate and produced sex performances." However, Diddy and his team are once again arguing that they are instead "adults having consensual sex, plain and simple." On top of this, they are attempting to debunk the theories surrounding them that they were not recorded in secrecy nor were they at all violent in any way.

Diddy Continues To Try And Prove His Innocence

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Cassie (L) and recording artist Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

"There are no secret cameras, no orgies, no other celebrities involved, no underground tunnels, no minors, and not so much as a hint of coercion or violence." Lastly, they are also shutting down that Diddy got a hold of the tapes or possesses them on his devices. Instead, the attorneys are flipping it onto Cassie. They are alleging that she kept them on her person for years to turn into the government.

Overall, Cassie nor her attorney have yet to respond to these claims. However, we would not be surprised if we get one within the next day or so. This latest attempt to prove Diddy's innocence comes less than four months out from his first day of trial. May 5 the Bad Boy Records founder will appear in court and formally begin his strategy to prove he's not guilty.