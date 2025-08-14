Taylor Swift once said that Diddy is one of the celebrities she'd most want to take to prom during an interview with The Rachael Ray Show in 2011. A clip of the moment caught by TMZ has been resurfacing on social media, this week, as the Bad Boy mogul's sentencing hearing approaches. He was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution after a high-profile criminal trial, last month.

In the clip, Ray offers Swift a number of celebrities to choose from, and the iconic singer selects a group of five who she'd like to take to prom. In addition to Diddy, they include Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, and Sheryl Crow. "Diddy's really always been very nice to me," Swift explained. "He would be fun to be in the prom group."

Taylor Swift "The Life of a Showgirl"

Diddy's sentencing hearing will be held on October 3rd, when he'll find out whether he'll have to remain behind bars. While he faces up to 20 years in prison, the prosecution has only recommended a 4-year sentence.

On that same day, Swift will be releasing her next studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. She spoke about the project during an interview with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce, on their New Heights podcast, Wednesday. In doing so, she noted that Max Martin and Shellback are her only collaborators on the project.

“I was so mentally stimulated and excited to be creating,” she said, according to Billboard. “[The album is] a lot more upbeat, and it’s a lot more fun pop excitement. My main goals were melodies that were so infectious, you’re almost angry at it. We’ve made songs that I’m so proud of. We’ve never actually made an album before where it was just the three of us, there’s no other collaborators. It felt like catching lightning in a bottle. These guys, they’re just geniuses. Working with them again was absolutely incredible.”