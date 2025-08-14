Taylor Swift Praises Diddy As An Ideal Prom Date In Resurfaced Viral Interview Clip

BY Cole Blake 687 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: USA TODAY
Taylor Swift, singer © Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The clip is resurfacing after Taylor Swift announced that she's dropping her next album, "The Life of a Showgirl," on October 3rd.

Taylor Swift once said that Diddy is one of the celebrities she'd most want to take to prom during an interview with The Rachael Ray Show in 2011. A clip of the moment caught by TMZ has been resurfacing on social media, this week, as the Bad Boy mogul's sentencing hearing approaches. He was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution after a high-profile criminal trial, last month.

In the clip, Ray offers Swift a number of celebrities to choose from, and the iconic singer selects a group of five who she'd like to take to prom. In addition to Diddy, they include Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, and Sheryl Crow. "Diddy's really always been very nice to me," Swift explained. "He would be fun to be in the prom group."

Read More: Diddy's Family Visits Him In Jail As Sentencing Hearing Nears

Taylor Swift "The Life of a Showgirl"

Diddy's sentencing hearing will be held on October 3rd, when he'll find out whether he'll have to remain behind bars. While he faces up to 20 years in prison, the prosecution has only recommended a 4-year sentence.

On that same day, Swift will be releasing her next studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. She spoke about the project during an interview with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce, on their New Heights podcast, Wednesday. In doing so, she noted that Max Martin and Shellback are her only collaborators on the project.

“I was so mentally stimulated and excited to be creating,” she said, according to Billboard. “[The album is] a lot more upbeat, and it’s a lot more fun pop excitement. My main goals were melodies that were so infectious, you’re almost angry at it. We’ve made songs that I’m so proud of. We’ve never actually made an album before where it was just the three of us, there’s no other collaborators. It felt like catching lightning in a bottle. These guys, they’re just geniuses. Working with them again was absolutely incredible.”

Read More Ice Spice Reveals What She Loves Most About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
taylor swift albums Music What Is Taylor Swift's Best-Selling Album? 1372
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.1K
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Backstage Pop Culture Ice Spice & Taylor Swift's "Karma (Remix)" Called "Rushed" By Twitter Users 1248
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.8K
Comments 1