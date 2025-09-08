Ice Spice shut down Kai Cenat's attempts at getting her to call Taylor Swift while she appeared on his livestream alongside Latto. The two joined up with Cenat to promote their new collaboration, "Gyatt."

“No, ‘cause if she don’t answer, I’mma lose aura," Spice joked, as caught by HipHopDX. “You peer pressuring me into calling my best contact.” After Spice and Latto mention that Swift is now engaged to Travis Kelce, Cenat then suggests: “What if you call her to say ‘congratulations?' Come on. Think about it. If it go through, your aura will go through the roof. Your aura don’t mess up."

Fans on social media have been sharing plenty of laughs as a clip of the moment has been going viral. "Ice was not about to fumble her real life relationship with Taylor for views please," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Kai's always tryna make history happen. Ice Spice probably dodged that call knowing Taylor's busy writing songs about Travis."

Are Ice Spice & Taylor Swift Friends?

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift previously collaborated on a remix of the song, “Karma," in 2023. Spice discussed her relationship with Taylor Swift afterward during an interview with Variety. “That’s my sis," she said at the time. "We was talking about a bunch of things. She’s so funny. We was sipping on a little something something. Just chatting, vibing.”