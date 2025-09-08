Ice Spice Refuses To Call Taylor Swift On Stream Despite Kai Cenat's Desperate Pleas

BY Cole Blake 505 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Night Two Of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - East Rutherford, NJ
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) Ice Spice and Taylor Swift perform onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium on May 27, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Ice Spice and Taylor Swift have been friends since collaborating on a remix to the song, "Karma," back in 2023.

Ice Spice shut down Kai Cenat's attempts at getting her to call Taylor Swift while she appeared on his livestream alongside Latto. The two joined up with Cenat to promote their new collaboration, "Gyatt."

“No, ‘cause if she don’t answer, I’mma lose aura," Spice joked, as caught by HipHopDX. “You peer pressuring me into calling my best contact.” After Spice and Latto mention that Swift is now engaged to Travis Kelce, Cenat then suggests: “What if you call her to say ‘congratulations?' Come on. Think about it. If it go through, your aura will go through the roof. Your aura don’t mess up."

Fans on social media have been sharing plenty of laughs as a clip of the moment has been going viral. "Ice was not about to fumble her real life relationship with Taylor for views please," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Kai's always tryna make history happen. Ice Spice probably dodged that call knowing Taylor's busy writing songs about Travis."

Read More: Who Was Summer Walker's Date To The VMAs?

Are Ice Spice & Taylor Swift Friends?

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift previously collaborated on a remix of the song, “Karma," in 2023. Spice discussed her relationship with Taylor Swift afterward during an interview with Variety. “That’s my sis," she said at the time. "We was talking about a bunch of things. She’s so funny. We was sipping on a little something something. Just chatting, vibing.”

Swift also spoke about her admiration for Ice Spice in an email to the outlet. She wrote: “I relate to Ice in many ways, but I think her dedication and focus is what blew me away from the very start. She’s extremely professional without being cold. Playful and fun without ever taking her eye off the prize. She knows what is and isn’t ‘her’ and sets those boundaries with grace. She studies the industry and other artists’ careers but is very clear about charting her own definitive, original path. It’s her ability to carefully find that balance that impresses the hell out of me.”

Read More: Ice Spice Reveals What She Loves Most About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 13, 2023 Music Taylor Swift Has High Praise For Ice Spice In New Interview 525
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Music Ice Spice Checks Kai Cenat On Livestream For Trying To Smack Her Butt 3.8K
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Backstage Pop Culture Ice Spice & Taylor Swift's "Karma (Remix)" Called "Rushed" By Twitter Users 1257
2023 Costume Institute Benefit - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty Music Ice Spice Breaks Record For Biggest Streaming Debut For A Female Rapper 2.0K
Comments 1