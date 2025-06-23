Ice Spice Reveals What She Loves Most About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift make very different music, but that doesn't mean that they couldn't possibly be friends. The femcee and pop superstar have each shown a great amount of love and admiration for each other over these last two years thanks largely to a collaboration ironically.

The drill rapper would team up with the leader of the Swifties for a remix of "Karma" off of Midnights. Thanks to their combined draw in the music industry, the track predictably exploded in popularity. It would reach as high as number two on the Hot 100.

Since then, the two hitmakers have been spotted out in public together, most notably at last year's Super Bowl. Both watched as Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs win their third Lombardi Trophy.

They have also traded massive compliments, as we alluded to earlier, with Ice Spice calling Taylor her "closest celebrity friend." Moreover, Taylor has shared how excited she is for her career to continue to blossom outside of just the studio.

"Seeing Ice lean into the strategic, financial and business aspects of her career is really exciting for me. The more artists learn about the inner workings of the music industry, the more power they can have in their creative world. I knew based on the questions she asked and the observations she made that she didn’t just want to be a passenger in her own career. She wanted to be the driver of it," Swift said in July 2024.

We know this bond is still going strong today thanks to an interview with ET as caught by Billboard. The former interviewed the "Bikini Bottom" songwriter at the orange carpet for the 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards.

There, she was asked what's one thing fans don't know about Taylor and Travis and her answer was their sense of humor. She raved about it saying, "They’re, really, really funny... probably some of my funniest friends. They’re funny, you guys, that’s the scoop. They’re like us."