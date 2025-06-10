Ice Spice Will Have Role In Forthcoming "SpongeBob" Film

BY Zachary Horvath 317 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Desert Sun
Ice Spice performs in the Mojave tent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 13, 2024.
Ice Spice has shown her affinity for the "SpongeBob" franchise on numerous occasions, so this has to be a full-circle moment for her.

Ice Spice is already a big name in hip-hop circles, but her stage name is becoming harder to ignore in pop culture too. From being seen hanging out with Taylor Swift to starring in Dunkin' commercials, the New York femcee is everywhere now.

Pretty soon, she will be able to add actress to her resume according to The FADER and Hollywood Reporter. She will be joining a stacked list of names for the upcoming SpongeBob Squarepants film, Search for SquarePants.

George Lopez, Regina Hall (Scary Movie), Sherry Cola (Good Trouble), and Arturo Castro (Broad City) will be alongside her. Moreover, the original voice actors from the iconic Nickelodeon TV show will be on the project.

Ice Spice's role hasn't been revealed, perhaps partially due to the fact that the next SpongeBob flick won't be in theaters until December 19. But regardless of how big or small her part will be, this is an exciting accomplishment for the hitmaker.

It has to be a bit of a full-circle moment as well due to her love of the character and the cartoon overall. Of course, one of defining smashes, "Bikini Bottom," incorporates the instantly recognizable music from the show into the beat.

Read More: Justin Bieber & Hailey Relationship Timeline: From Fan Tweets To Family Life

Ice Spice & Sauce Gardner

It will be out via Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. As for the synopsis, the Hollywood Reporter says it will revolve around SpongeBob and his pals facing off against the Flying Dutchman. The latter is voiced by Mark Hamill.

We have to imagine that Ice Spice feels she's on top of the world. That's not only because of this role; it's also due to her new boo, Sauce Gardner.

The femcee and New York Jets cornerback were stirring up dating rumors for a couple of months. Whether it was Instagram posts or boxing match hangouts, fans were convinced they were an item. It seems like their suspicions have been proven as fact, though.

A late April photo dump showed Sauce and Spice sharing a cute mirror selfie, which sent fans into a feeding frenzy.

Read More: Kid Cudi's Shocking Claims During Diddy: 5 Key Takeaways

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 62.9K
2023 Rolling Loud Los Angeles Music Ice Spice Admits She Had A Crush On SpongeBob 1.8K
Ice Spice Sauce Gardner Fuel Rumors Gossip News Relationships Ice Spice & Sauce Gardner Fuel Rampant Romance Rumors At Adin Ross’ Boxing Event 2.1K
Spotify Best New Artist Event - Red Carpet Music How Did Ice Spice Get famous? 13.9K