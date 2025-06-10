Ice Spice Will Have Role In Forthcoming "SpongeBob" Film

Ice Spice is already a big name in hip-hop circles, but her stage name is becoming harder to ignore in pop culture too. From being seen hanging out with Taylor Swift to starring in Dunkin' commercials, the New York femcee is everywhere now.
Pretty soon, she will be able to add actress to her resume according to The FADER and Hollywood Reporter. She will be joining a stacked list of names for the upcoming SpongeBob Squarepants film, Search for SquarePants.
George Lopez, Regina Hall (Scary Movie), Sherry Cola (Good Trouble), and Arturo Castro (Broad City) will be alongside her. Moreover, the original voice actors from the iconic Nickelodeon TV show will be on the project.
Ice Spice's role hasn't been revealed, perhaps partially due to the fact that the next SpongeBob flick won't be in theaters until December 19. But regardless of how big or small her part will be, this is an exciting accomplishment for the hitmaker.
It has to be a bit of a full-circle moment as well due to her love of the character and the cartoon overall. Of course, one of defining smashes, "Bikini Bottom," incorporates the instantly recognizable music from the show into the beat.
Ice Spice & Sauce Gardner
It will be out via Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. As for the synopsis, the Hollywood Reporter says it will revolve around SpongeBob and his pals facing off against the Flying Dutchman. The latter is voiced by Mark Hamill.
We have to imagine that Ice Spice feels she's on top of the world. That's not only because of this role; it's also due to her new boo, Sauce Gardner.
The femcee and New York Jets cornerback were stirring up dating rumors for a couple of months. Whether it was Instagram posts or boxing match hangouts, fans were convinced they were an item. It seems like their suspicions have been proven as fact, though.
A late April photo dump showed Sauce and Spice sharing a cute mirror selfie, which sent fans into a feeding frenzy.