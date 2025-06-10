News
the spongebob movie search for squarepants
Music
Ice Spice Will Have Role In Forthcoming "SpongeBob" Film
Ice Spice has shown her affinity for the "SpongeBob" franchise on numerous occasions, so this has to be a full-circle moment for her.
By
Zachary Horvath
10 mins ago