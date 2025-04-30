Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner Send The Internet Into A Frenzy With Their Latest Photoshoot

Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner have kept fans on their toes with their rumored romance, but the speculation looks to be over for good.

Ice Spice has been dangling the possibility of a new boo for a couple of months now. That rumored dreamboat for her is NFL cornerback, Sauce Gardner. The young stars have been caught posting pictures of each other on their social media pages and commenting under them as well.

Moreover, they were even spotted in public at streamer Adin Ross' boxing event. There, they shared an awkward moment on the kiss cam by trying to avoid eye contact at all costs. Some people online were convinced that their "relationship" was all for PR. But others have remained confident that there's a spark between them.

Well, just several hours ago, it appears that Ice Spice has put any doubts to rest. Per Complex, she hopped on the Gram to share a new photo dump that looks to be pretty typical on the surface. There's a whole bunch of pictures of the New York femcee flexing the return of her thicker physique.

Are Ice Spice & Sauce Gardner Dating?

Fans in the comments cannot get enough of her backside in particular. "That ahh growin back into its form I see😍😍😍😍😍😂😂" one user hilariously types. "Na this is just too much, mercy," another adds. "Ice carrying the whole galaxy behind her …🤦🏽‍♂️🍑," ethelover writes.

But after you get towards the end of the carousel there's a mirror selfie of Ice Spice with her rumored mans, Sauce Gardner. This is by far their most intimate moment together (at least that the public has seen). He is standing behind cracking a smile and taking the photo while his hitmaking girl is admiring her reflection.

There's no caption involved, but fans were sure to point out that they have seemingly given their relationship the stamp of approval. "Slide #6 might fw a baller ⛹️‍♂️ , might fw a scammer," a user says. Who's the n**** with my 🧊" another quips. Spicey Sauce have yet to confirm it out loud, but this post leaves little to the imagination.

