Ice Spice & Sauce Gardner Share Cringeworthy Moment On Kiss Cam

"Are Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner actually dating?" "Why won't they come out and announce their relationship?" "This is all just for PR." These are some folks' thoughts following a very uncomfortable moment between these two rumored partners. Warning: you will have second-hand embarrassment after watching this clip. While at Adin Ross' boxing event, a kiss cam tracked down the "Munch" femcee and the New York Jets All-Pro cornerback. The spotlight was on them to put people's doubts to rest. However, they absolutely cowered away from the moment. Sauce and Ice were caught doing anything but looking at the camera while the panel of hosts at Ross' boxing card provided hilarious commentary.

Dana White, the CEO of the UFC, who was on the call, perhaps had the funniest quote of them all. "That's her boyfriend? They're acting like they don't even f*cking know each other. It's like they're devastated that the kiss cam was on. The f*ck?" Another was continuously encouraging Sauce Gardner to make a move, "Come on Sauce, go for the cheek!" That unfortunately did not happen, and it's got people online questioning how real or serious this "relationship" is.

Ice Spice & Sauce Gardner

Some keyboard warriors used this cringey moment to drag Ice Spice through the mud. One IG user writes, "PR for her. Music career going down the dump so now she gotta attach herself to a big time athlete." "She annoys me," another simply adds. Others feel that they should move on from each other. "If he not hitting he should move on! Sauce don’t need her, he get paid regardless," one user chimes in.