Ice Spice & Sauce Gardner Fuel Rampant Romance Rumors At Adin Ross’ Boxing Event

In February of this year, Ice Spice was spotted alongside New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner at a mall. Of course, this resulted in rumors that the two of them were an item. While this remains unconfirmed for the time being, they don't appear to be in any hurry to shut down the speculation. In fact, they only continue to fan the flames. Most recently, they popped out for Adin Ross' boxing event together, leaving social media users convinced that they're together.

There was one slightly awkward moment that threw some spectators off, however. When the kiss cam came on, they didn't play along, prompting some confusion. Dana White was quick to call them out too, and he didn't hold back in the slightest. "That's her boyfriend?" he asked at the time. "They're acting like they don't even f*cking know each other. It's like they're devastated that the kiss cam was on. The f*ck?"

Ice Spice Boyfriend

Ice Spice and her rumored new boo have yet to make things totally official, which might explain their hesitancy to take part in any PDA at this point. Their supporters aren't any less convinced that they're in a relationship, as this is far from the first hint they've dropped about it. Earlier this month, for example, the athlete took to Instagram to share a fun photo dump with his followers. It featured various images of him and the "Deli" rapper, and while they weren't exactly up close and personal, it led to plenty of speculation. Social media users have lovingly dubbed the duo "Spicy Sauce" as a result.