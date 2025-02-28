Ice Spice Ignores Sauce Gardner Dating Rumors In Leather Milan Fashion Week Look

Ice Spice is one femcee who never fails to turn heads with her bold looks, and this week was no exception. Yesterday, the "Deli" rapper was spotted at the Ray-Ban party during Milan Fashion Week, stunning in all black attire. She paired some leather pants with a silky top and a matching leather jacket. Of course, she also complemented her outfit with plenty of eye-catching accessories.

Fans in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section have a lot to say about her latest look. Most can agree that she's looking better than ever these days. "She looks so good," one Instagram user writes. "Pls keep this stylist," someone else insists. Earlier in the day, Ice Spice was seen in a teal floral mini dress for the Roberto Cavalli fashion show. She paired it with some striking knee-high boots. Her latest appearance comes amid rumors that she might have a new man in her life, which have been circulating in recent weeks.

Read More: Ice Spice Has Fans Thirsting Again As New Photos Suggest Her Old Physique Is Back

Ice Spice & Sauce Gardner

She was spotted alongside New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner at a mall recently, leading some fans to speculate that they could be an item. At the time of writing, this remains unconfirmed, but Sports Illustrated reports that Ice Spice did attend a Jets game this past season. For now, it looks like fans will just have to wait and see whether or not the two of them will hard launch their rumored romance any time soon.