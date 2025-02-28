Ice Spice Ignores Sauce Gardner Dating Rumors In Leather Milan Fashion Week Look

BY Caroline Fisher 303 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ice Spice Milan Fashion Week Hip Hop News
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: Ice Spice attends Million Gold Party as part of the Paris Fashion Week at Monnaie de Paris on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Rabanne)
Ice Spice was recently spotted at the Ray-Ban party during Milan Fashion Week amid rumors she has a new man in her life.

Ice Spice is one femcee who never fails to turn heads with her bold looks, and this week was no exception. Yesterday, the "Deli" rapper was spotted at the Ray-Ban party during Milan Fashion Week, stunning in all black attire. She paired some leather pants with a silky top and a matching leather jacket. Of course, she also complemented her outfit with plenty of eye-catching accessories.

Fans in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section have a lot to say about her latest look. Most can agree that she's looking better than ever these days. "She looks so good," one Instagram user writes. "Pls keep this stylist," someone else insists. Earlier in the day, Ice Spice was seen in a teal floral mini dress for the Roberto Cavalli fashion show. She paired it with some striking knee-high boots. Her latest appearance comes amid rumors that she might have a new man in her life, which have been circulating in recent weeks.

Read More: Ice Spice Has Fans Thirsting Again As New Photos Suggest Her Old Physique Is Back

Ice Spice & Sauce Gardner

She was spotted alongside New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner at a mall recently, leading some fans to speculate that they could be an item. At the time of writing, this remains unconfirmed, but Sports Illustrated reports that Ice Spice did attend a Jets game this past season. For now, it looks like fans will just have to wait and see whether or not the two of them will hard launch their rumored romance any time soon.

Photos of Ice Spice's show-stopping Milan Fashion Week fits also arrive just a few weeks after she performed at the Wildlands Festival in Brisbane, Australia on New Year's Eve. She received a great deal of backlash for the performance, which lasted only five minutes due to her tardiness. The rapper later issued an apology for the incident. "I’m sorry guys, surely y’all can forgive me. It was my birthday and it takes a long time to look like a Barbie," she wrote.

Read More: Ice Spice Fires Back At Haters By Showing Off Her "Oats" In New IG Post

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Music Ice Spice's Android Sparks Fierce Debate, Backlash From iPhone Users 2.9K
Dion Lee Spring 2024 Runway Show Afterparty Music Ice Spice Teases Dunkin' Collab, Looks "Tf Good" In New Selfie 1.9K
American Express¬Æ Gold Presents LUAR NYFW SS25 Music Ice Spice Links Up With Madonna At Luar NYFW Show 780
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room Music Videos Of Ice Spice Performing During New York Fashion Week Emerge 2.3K