Ice Spice Has Fans Thirsting Again As New Photos Suggest Her Old Physique Is Back

For a majority of Ice Spice's career, she's been incredibly objectified. Unfortunately, that's mostly what she's known for as fans and haters alike deserve equal blame. Sure, the New York rapper does flaunt her looks on social media and onstage, but the people have also played a huge role. She does have a good number of hits under her belt, but that hasn't been enough to halt the onslaught of thirsty and sometimes insensitive comments. More of the same is happening right now after her recent photo dump on social media. The "Munch" rapper is particularly causing commotion on two pictures in particular, though. The first of which is her arching her back to show off her backside, and the other is a portrait style shot.

In both pics she's wearing a shorter baby blue dress with flowers and black sheer details. While Ice Spice's rear end is certainly grabbing the attention of viewers, it's her overall physique that's got them talking. Overall, these two photos have people believing that she's been putting some healthy weight back on and they love it. "Damn baby," one X user shamelessly and boldy tweets. "New shots hot as f*ck, Thick Spice gaining it all back," another grossly adds.

Ice Spice Weight Loss

However, there are still some that are taking issue with Ice Spice's fluctuating body. "One minute you're as slim as a rope and the next minutes you're already chubby.... what's going on here." Sadly, this is a debate that's going to continue to follow the drill artist around for the rest of her career. After noticeably losing some weight around the release of her debut album Y2K! rampant rumors began to surface of her potentially being on Ozempic.

Ice has never addressed the chatter around the weight loss drug and whether or not she's used it. Instead, she's been indirectly combating it with workout videos and photos. It appears she's just trying to drop some pounds so it's easier for her to perform at her best. But even with that being highly likely, people were not happy with her losing her thicker physique. "Booty doesn’t hit the same" and "Was better when she was fat" are just some of the things that have been said about her health journey. But with these photos seemingly suggesting her curvier body being back the entitled seem pleased (for now).