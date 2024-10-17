Ice Spice Is Overjoyed With Herself For Doing Her First Pull-Up Amid Weight Transformation

No pain, no gain!

Ice Spice and her weight loss transformation have caused quite the stir online, yet it's sadly dominated by trolls launching Ozempic allegations and other odd comments about one's personal fitness journey. Nevertheless, she's putting in that work... Even if she appears to have a long way to go. The Bronx femcee recently took to social media with a video of her doing her first pull-up, one of many she'll complete while she shares her workout sessions with fans. She may still be a beginner if she hadn't done a pull-up before, but everyone's routine is different, so keep the judgements to yourself.

In fact, there's another conversation going around about Ice Spice's physical transformation, although this one is fortunately much more civil. For those unaware, she recently popped out for the Victoria's Secret fashion show, donning a new black hairstyle that caused some divide among fans. Some prefer the "Munch" hitmaker's striking orange curls, whereas others are more of a fan of slicked and darker shades or even her bob cut. As ridiculous as this debate might sound to some, image and style have always been important elements of an artist's identity, especially in her field and in today's age.

Ice Spice's First Pull-Up

Elsewhere, though, Ice Spice has to deal with other kinds of trolls: the ones who thirst for rap beef. You most likely know of the Cold-ish War between her and Latto, with both femcees not really wanting to fully get into it for their own personal reasons. But that doesn't mean that subliminal shots and shady references can't still fly around. For example, the Atlanta lyricist seemed to target Spice via her feature on GloRilla's new album GLORIOUS, although that's just a theory.