Ice Spice, Cardi B And More Tributed With New York Women's History Month Menu

Ice Spice and Cardi B may come from different generations, but their impact on hip hop cannot be overstated. Both artists stormed the charts with their brash personalities and their ability to mesh well with others. Now, Spice and Cardi are being honored for Women's History Month. The New York dining spot Sei Less decided to tailor their menu to some of the area's most notable femcees. Which means you can now walk into the restaurant and order a dish called "The Ice Spice."

Sei Less founder Dara Mirjahangiry issued a statement detailing her intention with the limited time menu. "We wanted to honor these remarkable trailblazers and their impact on culture," she explained. "We’re proud to celebrate their creativity and influence with a special menu for Women’s History Month tailored to some of their favorite dishes whenever they visit the restaurant." Mirjahangiry revealed that Ice Spice, Cardi B, and the other women referenced on the menu have been supporters of the Sei Less brand for a long time. "This gesture is simply our unique way of expressing our gratitude," she concluded.

Is Ice Spice Dating Sauce Gardner?

"The Ice Spice" is a vegetable fried rice dish, while "The Cardi B" is an order of lobster spoons. Other iconic hip hop figures who are referenced on the menu include Lil Kim, Naturi Naughton, Ashanti and Teyana Taylor. Sei Less also tipped their cap to notable media figures like Angela Yee, Angie Martinez, and La La Anthony. In February, Sei Less also rolled out a themed menu based around love songs. The idea was to celebrate Valentine's Day by referencing songs by Ne-Yo, Babyface and other iconic R&B performers.

Ice Spice may not carry the cultural cache that she once did, but the rapper, like Cardi B before her, has become a pop culture fixture. She's recently been linked to NFL star Sauce Gardner, with many thinking they are trying to keep their romance under wraps. Spice also received praise for her appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in February. It's anybody's guess as to when she plans to drop new music, but it is obvious that she doesn't need to rely on songs to sustain her public profile.