Ice Spice's New Song "Pretty Privilege" Makes Fans Debate Cardi B Beef Rumor

Ice Spice just dropped her new song "Pretty Privilege," which changes up her usual approach with a style less tied to New York drill. That wasn't the only change this track caused, though, as fans are debating whether or not the Cardi B beef rumors that the record's snippet originally provoked are even true.

For those unaware, very shortly after Cardi ranted about Spice and shaded her manager, the latter teased this "Pretty Privilege" cut. The following line raised fans' eyebrows as it relates to the AM I THE DRAMA? femcee: "She might talk s**t on the 'Gram, but she won't talk it to my face."

Furthermore, this lended credence to both artists' brewing tension. The call in which Cardi B blasted Ice Spice was with Spice's manager James Rosemond Jr., and the former apologized for insulting Latto in the call and claimed that Rosemond Jr. was the one who leaked the call.

However, now that we have the full song out, Complex reports that other rumors connected to "Pretty Privilege" resurfaced. Some fans reportedly interpreted it as a diss towards Brooklyn femcee Stunna Sandy, whom Spice allegedly dissed on her "Baddie Baddie" record. "I know that she wants to be me / But she is not doing it well," she rapped on the cut.

Cardi B Ice Spice Beef

While this isn't the first time Cardi B and Ice Spice beef rumors have surfaced, they previously shut them down. But in the aftermath, it seems like the game of telephone continues to impact how their fans perceive them online. Nevertheless, beyond that out-of-context phone call, nothing really concretely points to them actually having issues with one another.

Still, maybe the gossip train will have more salacious answers for all these questions moving forward. Although things don't exactly seem amicable right now, this could all be a case of fanbases pitting female artists against each other.