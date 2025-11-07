Ice Spice's New Song "Pretty Privilege" Makes Fans Debate Cardi B Beef Rumor

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 162 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ice Spice New Song Pretty Privilege Cardi B Beef Rumors Hip Hop News
May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; American rapper Ice Spice (left) sits courtside with New York Jets player Sauce Gardner during the fourth quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While Ice Spice's original snippet coincided with a Cardi B beef flare-up, its official release has fans doubting this narrative.

Ice Spice just dropped her new song "Pretty Privilege," which changes up her usual approach with a style less tied to New York drill. That wasn't the only change this track caused, though, as fans are debating whether or not the Cardi B beef rumors that the record's snippet originally provoked are even true.

For those unaware, very shortly after Cardi ranted about Spice and shaded her manager, the latter teased this "Pretty Privilege" cut. The following line raised fans' eyebrows as it relates to the AM I THE DRAMA? femcee: "She might talk s**t on the 'Gram, but she won't talk it to my face."

Furthermore, this lended credence to both artists' brewing tension. The call in which Cardi B blasted Ice Spice was with Spice's manager James Rosemond Jr., and the former apologized for insulting Latto in the call and claimed that Rosemond Jr. was the one who leaked the call.

However, now that we have the full song out, Complex reports that other rumors connected to "Pretty Privilege" resurfaced. Some fans reportedly interpreted it as a diss towards Brooklyn femcee Stunna Sandy, whom Spice allegedly dissed on her "Baddie Baddie" record. "I know that she wants to be me / But she is not doing it well," she rapped on the cut.

Read More: BIA's Disastrous First-Week Sales For "BIANCA" Have Cardi B Fans Ecstatic

Cardi B Ice Spice Beef

While this isn't the first time Cardi B and Ice Spice beef rumors have surfaced, they previously shut them down. But in the aftermath, it seems like the game of telephone continues to impact how their fans perceive them online. Nevertheless, beyond that out-of-context phone call, nothing really concretely points to them actually having issues with one another.

Still, maybe the gossip train will have more salacious answers for all these questions moving forward. Although things don't exactly seem amicable right now, this could all be a case of fanbases pitting female artists against each other.

As such, we will see whether or not something more definitive clears these rumors up sometime in the near future. For now, Cardi and Spice aren't exactly buddy-buddy, but there could be other factors and narratives impacting fans' Internet perception.

Read More: Latto Reveals Her True Feelings About Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
cardi-b-apologizes-to-latto-hip-hop-news Music Cardi B Publicly Apologizes To Latto Following Shocking Leaked Call Audio 4.8K
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Music Ice Spice Seemingly Disses Cardi B In New Song Snippet After Disturbing Audio Surfaces 6.0K
Cardi B and Ice Spice Music Cardi B Seemingly Slams Ice Spice Over Rumored “Y2K” Diss 4.6K
Cardi B Ice Spice Alleged Audio Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Vows To Violently Attack Ice Spice In Shocking Alleged Audio 7.8K
Comments 0