Pretty Privilege
- LifeErica Banks Catches Heat For Saying Friends Can't Go Out With Her If They're "Not Thick Enough"Someone leaked a screen recording from the Texas rapper's Close Friends Story.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsSaweetie Says "Pretty Privilege" Worked Against HerShe admitted in an interview being perceived as pretty throughout her life was not necessarily a privilege. By Madusa S.
- MusicSaweetie Talks Pretty Privilege & Explains Her Debut Album's TitleIn her cover story for Cosmopolitan, Saweetie discusses pretty privilege as well as the inspiration behind the title of her forthcoming debut album "Pretty B*tch Music."By Joshua Robinson