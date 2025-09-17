Saweetie has achieved some real success in hip-hop since bursting onto the scene in the late 2010s. Lately though, it's been a bit of a struggle even with her pretty steady wave of singles and EPs. In her recent interview with Nessa Diab on Hot 97’s Nessa On Air, she the California femcee believes what's partially the reason for that.

"I saw it on TikTok. They were like they talk about pretty privilege but don’t talk about pretty punishment. There [has] been so many times, I’ve been just counted out you know. And I know that it’s behind animosity. I know it’s because of a hidden agenda. But it makes me work harder," she said.

Some of her fan base agrees that being discredited due to being a pretty face is a real thing. Many sided with Saweetie's perception of her career as well, saying that she's more than deserving of praise. However, not all of the responses to her viral comments have been positive.

As caught by The Shade Room, she took the time to put an outlet on blast for how they worded their headline from the interview.

Is Saweetie Dropping A New Album?

The aggregator's reads, "Saweetie claims her pretty face is the only thing holding her back from success in music because she’s consistently facing 'pretty punishment.'" She clapped back, "i drop an interview and get a RISE out of b*tches! for what? bc of misinterpreted clickbait headlines. i am very successful glory to God! however, on the other hand I’ve been counted out and have dealt with a lot of micro aggressions. enough talking tho I would love to break this down w the right interviewer."

She even had to dish some jabs out to some detractors who also caught wind of the comments, which you can see below. Overall, Saweetie has proven to be a hard worker, so we don't doubt she will put this behind her sometime soon.

That's partially because she recently put out an EP called HELLA PRESSURE, featuring hits such as the catchy "boffum" and "superstars" with K-pop group TWICE. Whether or not this leads to an album remains to be seen, however. There have been rumblings of one called Pretty B*tch Music. She hasn't put out a true project since her Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 back in 2021.