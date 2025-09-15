Saweetie is opening up about the challenges that come with being celebrated for her looks while trying to prove herself as an artist.

The rapper and entrepreneur, 31, sat down with Nessa Diab on Hot 97’s Nessa On Air on September 9, where she reflected on how perceptions of her image have shaped her career.

“I saw it on TikTok. They were like they talk about pretty privilege but don’t talk about pretty punishment,” Saweetie said during the interview. “There been so many times, I’ve been just counted out you know. And I know that it’s behind animosity. I know it’s because of an hidden agenda. But it makes me work harder.”

The “Best Friend” rapper, born Diamonté Harper, has long dealt with scrutiny surrounding her rise in hip-hop. Since her breakout single “Icy Grl” went viral in 2017, Saweetie has built a devoted fan base. She faced criticism from those who question her lyrical ability. Her latest comments highlight how being seen as “too pretty” can sometimes work against her in an industry where women often face harsher judgment than men.

Saweetie On Industry Road Blocks

Her reference to “pretty punishment” struck a chord with fans online. Many of whom have echoed the same sentiment in conversations about beauty and bias.

The idea suggests that while physical appearance may open doors, it can also bring resentment. Skepticism that undermine a woman’s credibility.

For Saweetie, that skepticism hasn’t slowed her down. She’s launched successful business ventures, collaborated with some of music’s biggest stars, and continued to carve out her space in a male-dominated genre. Rather than letting doubts define her, she said they motivate her to keep striving.

“By acknowledging the hate, but turning it into fuel, Saweetie shows how determined she is to keep pushing forward,” Nessa observed during the interview.

Saweetie’s candid reflection is part of a larger cultural conversation about how women in entertainment navigate double standards. For her, the focus remains on growth, resilience, and proving that her artistry runs deeper than appearances.