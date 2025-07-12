Saweetie Wants Listeners To "Shake It Fast" On New Single

Saweetie recently lent her voice to the soundtrack of the show World of Street Woman Fighter. WSWF is an international dance show that airs in South Korea, and the newest season is their fifth overall. The new track, "Shake It Fast," released after Saweetie made an appearance during the show's latest episode. It's a solid track that sounds exactly like what fans would expect from something on the soundtrack of a dance competition.

"Shake It Fast" was produced by THE HUB, a production team that's handled other songs for the competition, as well as tracks from groups like NCT Dream and Kiss of Life. The track borrows from the more prominent sounds of modern K-pop, with a thumping bass and drums that sound like they could have been lifted straight from a Blackpink track. Saweetie's verses are also pretty simple, with references to going out with friends and "standing on business" in eight inch high heels. The hook repeats "shake it fast" several times over.

Overall, the song is pretty straightforward soundtrack fare, and will probably make a good addition to someone's workout playlist. Despite having three EPs to her name, Saweetie still has not dropped her debut album. It's been almost eight years since she released her first single, and going that long without an LP is virtually unheard of. It will be interesting to see what happens if/when she finally releases a project. Until that day comes, stream "Shake It Fast" below.

Saweetie - "Shake It Fast"

