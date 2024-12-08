Saweetie Puts Her Foot Down On 21 Savage Dating Rumors

The funny thing is that the relationship people think Saweetie stepped on isn't even confirmed.

Saweetie recently treated Mystery Fashion for a social media interview about style preferences and essential pieces, but some fans read far too deeply into it. Moreover, some users thought that her remark of "Big Mama" at the start of the video referenced Latto, which made many of them raise their eyebrows. For those unaware, the Atlanta femcee is rumored to be dating 21 Savage. Apparently, rumors began to swirl that he was cheating on her with the Icy Girl. Of course, take all this with a barrel of salt, as none of these relationships are confirmed. Regardless, it looks like one of these options is definitely not a reality.

"Messy starting the clip like that w all the 21 cheating on Latto with her speculations," one fan wrote under the video of the Mystery Fashion interview. "literally never met him," Saweetie clapped back. "Go get some money & get off the internet BROKEYYYYYY," she added, making sure to show love to Latto in the process. While the Santa Clara native always has hilarious responses to fans online, don't think that she always keeps the jokes up when she faces more serious situations.

Saweetie Denies 21 Savage Fling

Speaking of Saweetie-related relationship speculation, a lot of fans felt like her recent comments on an ex are about Quavo. "So, he starts cussing me out," she recalled an instance in which she found out her ex was cheating on her. "He was like,’ I would never do this to you!’ He was like, ‘Man, you can go through my phone. My code is dada dada,’ I put the code in my phone. He goes to sleep. So, it’s time to investigate."