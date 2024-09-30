Saweetie Fires Back At Fan's Distasteful Colorism Joke

Saweetie didn't find any humor in the post.

Saweetie clapped back at a fan on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday after they made a joke about her enjoying the impacts of colorism in society. They had written: "I bet Saweetie wakes up every morning, brushes her teeth, looks in the mirror, and thanks God for colorism." Saweetie didn't find any humor in the remark and eventually vented about the situation in response. The user has since made their account private.

"Yikes, tasteless humor," Saweetie wrote back. "Nothing witty or clever about this whatsoever. Matter of fact, joking about a serious psychological battle is never funny. If you don’t agree with my art that’s fine, but don’t identify me with a behavior that condones discrimination. Because I don’t. thanks." She also reposted a statement from another fan who wrote: "Joking about serious issues like colorism isn’t funny at all. It’s harmful and perpetuates stereotypes."

Saweetie Performs During AT&T Playoff Playlist Live

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: Saweetie performs onstage during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live at Banc of California Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Fans shared plenty of supportive messages in the replies to Saweetie's post. One user wrote: "These peons really be sooooo mad at your very existence it’s so interesting LOL you have quite literally never done anything to anybody!!!! they can stay mad fr." Another added: "Idk if its something deep rooted but i hope those people really come to terms with it they love throwing that term around loosely." Others argued that she still benefits from colorism despite the remark being a joke. Check out the full post on X below.

Saweetie Claps Back At A Fan On Social Media