Cardi B Explains Why She's A "Perfect 10"

Cardi B has been going off on social media, describing herself as a "perfect 10." Explaining previous posts about herself on X (formerly Twitter), Cardi elaborated on why she deserves the label while streaming live with fans. "Absolutely I f*cking think I'm a 10," Cardi affirmed. "As I f*cking should. And I tweeted everything that I like about myself. I think I have a pretty f*cking face." She went on to describe herself as having a "bomb ass body," "little feet," being "street smart," a "hustler," and more.
Fans on social media weren't swayed by Cardi's remarks when LiveBitez shared them on Instagram. "Being a ten and ya husband embarrassing you with 5s is not hitting the way u thought boo," one user wrote. Another added: "This is not behavior from a woman who is a 10 .this is a level 2."
As for Cardi's initial posts, she wrote in one: "I didn’t… but I AM pretty face, pretty frame, little feet, smell good, never got a odor even when it’s that time of the month, got that grippy, street smart, a hustler, rich AF, A God fearing woman… Baby I can upgrade a man life AND buy yours!! A perfect 10." As she began facing backlash for the confidence, she further replied to haters: “Naaaa you b*****s just hate when a girl love herself surgery or not ….Look how mad yall are at the TikTok girl that cooks.I don’t need a man or b***h to tell me how to feel bout myself I was snatching both genders even wit f**k up teeth.'"
Cardi's latest antics on social media come after she made headlines for demanding her ex-husband, Offset, hurry up and sign the divorce papers in more posts online. Check out Cardi B's full rant on social media below.
