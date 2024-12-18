Cardi B Explains Why She's A "Perfect 10"

Cardi B isn't lacking in confidence.

Cardi B has been going off on social media, describing herself as a "perfect 10." Explaining previous posts about herself on X (formerly Twitter), Cardi elaborated on why she deserves the label while streaming live with fans. "Absolutely I f*cking think I'm a 10," Cardi affirmed. "As I f*cking should. And I tweeted everything that I like about myself. I think I have a pretty f*cking face." She went on to describe herself as having a "bomb ass body," "little feet," being "street smart," a "hustler," and more.

Fans on social media weren't swayed by Cardi's remarks when LiveBitez shared them on Instagram. "Being a ten and ya husband embarrassing you with 5s is not hitting the way u thought boo," one user wrote. Another added: "This is not behavior from a woman who is a 10 .this is a level 2."

Cardi B & Offset Attend The Vanity Fair Oscar Party

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Cardi B and Offset attend the 2023 Vanity Fair. Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg. Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

As for Cardi's initial posts, she wrote in one: "I didn’t… but I AM pretty face, pretty frame, little feet, smell good, never got a odor even when it’s that time of the month, got that grippy, street smart, a hustler, rich AF, A God fearing woman… Baby I can upgrade a man life AND buy yours!! A perfect 10." As she began facing backlash for the confidence, she further replied to haters: “Naaaa you b*****s just hate when a girl love herself surgery or not ….Look how mad yall are at the TikTok girl that cooks.I don’t need a man or b***h to tell me how to feel bout myself I was snatching both genders even wit f**k up teeth.'"

Cardi B Thinks She's A 10