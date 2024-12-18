Offset Slams Cardi B For Calling Him A “Groupie” After Intense Twitter Spaces Rant

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Offset is fed up.

Recently, Cardi B got candid with her supporters on Twitter Spaces, and her ex Offset didn't like it one bit. During the brutally honest rant, which took place last night (December 17), Cardi called out her fanbase for spreading rumors about her love life online. She then clarified that she's not currently seeing anyone, including her estranged husband. “I’m so hot right now, it’s not even funny. I’m cutting off my whole roster. If it’s not one motherf*cker opening the mouth it’s another one. I can't even be a hoe. I ain’t giving p*ssy to nobody no more. Everyone talks too much," she said.

“No one loves nobody, I’m in my hoeing era," she also added. Her rant happened just a few days after she and Offset were seen partying at the same strip club in Miami on his birthday. They playfully made it rain on one another at the time, though it appears that they've gone right back to being on bad terms. During her Twitter Spaces rant, Cardi had some choice words for Offset after he posted a photo of her on his own page.

Cardi B & Offset Drama Continues After She Clarifies Their Relationship Status

“This b*tch a** n***a piss me the f*ck off," she explained. "N***a be fan the f*ck Out. Why you taking pictures of me for? Sh*t piss me the f*ck off. Can’t even be friendly with a n***a. It was a drunk night trying to get another n***a tight.” Offset wasted no time before firing back, replying to the photo of Cardi at the club. “I took this but I was stalking?” he wrote. “How I follow a mf to my party?” She proceeded to call him a "groupie" and delete the tweet.

“Groupe,” he responded. “It’s a whole video u had me take [laughing emoji]. stop lying for these strangers twin I can no longer look the way u got me looking for these ppl [...] We got two little girls and you say online u in hoe season.” 

