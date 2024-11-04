Cardi B Furiously Slams Trolls Posting Edited Photos Of Her Daughter

Cardi B won't let the trolls stop her from celebrating her kids.

Cardi B went off on users on social media who have been sharing edited pictures of her daughter, Kulture. After seeing one fake image of her ex, Offset, having sex with their daughter, she raged about "Stan Twitter" on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces. “Y’all take things too f*cking far,” Cardi B said. “That sh*t be pissing me the f*ck off.”

“I’ve been trying not to crash out,” Cardi B said, as caught by AllHipHop. “Y’all been f*cking doing edit[ed] pictures of my daughter getting f*cked by her dad on some real weirdo sh*t. Y’all been f*cking posting under pictures that y’all wish my daughter getting f*cking raped. All because y’all in y’all feelings because I f*cking tweeted my kids are smart.”

She added: “Why do y’all think like that? Why do y’all do that? And then when my sister stands up and defends herself, y’all wanna attack people too. Now, when we started getting real f*cking funny, sh*t ain’t gonna be f*cking funny no more. It ain’t gonna be f*cking funny no more. I can’t even brag about kids being f*cking smart without f*cking Stan Twitter doing retarded sh*t, saying r*tarded sh*t. The f*ck is wrong with y’all?” Cardi ended the rant by telling the toxic fans on Twitter that they won't scare her from continuing to post about her children.

Cardi B Goes Off On X Spaces

The rant comes after Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, earlier this year. She also made headlines, earlier this week for endorsing Kamala Harris at a rally in Wisconsin ahead of election day on Tuesday. That removed resulted in a viral spat with Elon Musk on social media over the weekend. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.