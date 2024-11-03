Cardi B Claps Back At Elon Musk After "Puppet" Insult

Cardi B slammed Elon Musk for the disrespectful reply to her Kamala Harris endorsement.

Cardi B fired back at Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter), Saturday after the site's owner labeled her a "puppet" for endorsing Kamala Harris at a rally in Milwaukee. "Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words," Musk wrote in response to one clip of her speech. "The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy."

Later in the night, Cardi fired back: "I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t know nothing about that. You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle…. PS fix my algorithm."

Read More: Elon Musk Tries To Tie Kamala Harris To Diddy In Latest Jab On Twitter

Cardi B Endorses Kamala Harris

Rapper and songwriter Cardi B takes the stage at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, November 1, 2024, at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis. © Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During her speech, Cardi reflected on her previous comments about not wanting to support either candidate when Joe Biden was still in the race. “I did not have faith on any candidates until she joined the race and said the things that I wanted to hear, that I want to see next in this country,” she explained. “I believe every word that comes out of her mouth. She’s passionate, she’s compassionate, she shows empathy, and most of all, she’s not delusional. Kamala recognizes that this country is at risk. That the economy needs to get stronger, that the cost of food and the cost of living is too high.”

Cardi B Calls Out Elon Musk