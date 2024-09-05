Boosie Badazz Praises Elon Musk For NSFW Content On Twitter

Too much information? Probably.

Boosie Badazz is as unpredictable as they come. Few rappers have been as mercurial and intense, especially when it comes to trash talking. He has been one of the genre's finest crash out artists for two decades. The reason Boosie Badazz made headlines on September 4, though, was because he did the complete opposite. The rapper took time out of ragging on fellow rapper Ralo to praise Twitter owner Elon Musk. He tagged the controversial Tesla CEO, and detailed the ways in which he loves using the app.

Boosie Badazz seems to love the new version of Twitter (aka X) for a specific reason. You may think it's because it allows him to pop off on any rapper he sees fit. In reality, it's because of all the nudity and sex content on the app. We aren't projecting on to Boosie Badazz, either. The rapper made it pretty clear in his tweet. "Twitter will have you j*cking off all day," he wrote. @elonmusk u doing your thang with this app n making a lot of people n this world happy." This is not an interaction anybody had on their 2024 bingo board, yet here we are.

Boosie Badazz Previously Criticized Social Media

This is a far cry from what Boosie Badazz said during his 2023 appearance on Drink Champs. The rapper told N.O.R.E. and company that social media "f*cked up" the culture. "It made more avenues for money," he noted. "But it f*cked up everything. Marriages, everything." Boosie Badazz noted that apps like X or Twitter, and Instagram, made relationships inherently easier to abuse in terms of cheating. He isn't wrong, but it does take on a different tone when you take into account his praise for Twitter and Elon Musk's changes.

Boosie has been pretty active on Twitter over the last 24 hours. The rapper spent most the day of September 4 absolutely laying into Ralo over comments the latter made about touring. Ralo said he didn't want to be a touring rapper in his 40s, and cited Boosie Badazz as a prime example. Boosie then went ballistic, and claimed Ralo never made good music in the first place. He also derided the rapper for failing to mature once he got out of prison.