Boosie Badazz Claims Ralo Is "Obsessed" With Him After Latest Rant

Boosie wants to be left alone.

Boosie Badazz and Ralo have made beefing a weekly occurrence on social media. These two veterans can't seem to go more than a few days without going at each other's necks. Boosie mocked Ralo for not having the career he's had, and Ralo returned fire by implying Boosie was over the hill. The newest issue came about on September 30. Boosie Badazz posted a video in which he dapped up Yo Gotti, and Ralo claimed that Boosie's behavior was disrespectful to the family of the late Young Dolph.

A few hours later, though, Ralo recanted his statement. He hopped on Instagram Live to clear the air between him and Boosie Badazz. He admitted he shouldn't have jumped on the rapper for linking up with Yo Gotti. "I told my family, I told my staff, I told my team," he explained. "My Muslim community... That I wasn’t gonna say sh*t else about the n**ga Boosie." Ralo didn't like what he saw, given Yo Gotti's alleged ties to the Dolph shooting, so he spoke out. That said, he claimed to be done with Boosie. "But that’s my word, from now on," he asserted. "I ain’t gonna say sh*t about the n**ga, zero. I’ma stay out for all the bullsh*t, I’ma stop trolling." Want to guess how the other rapper responded?

Boosie Badazz Dissed Ralo Yet Again On Twitter

Boosie Badazz was a lot more economic with his response. Ralo dedicated a whole video to talking about the Memphis rapper, and what he intended to do from now on. Boosie, on the other hand, decided to do more trolling. "N**ga is obsessed," he wrote. "Smh." Devastating. Ralo may be the instigator in most of these Boosie Badazz interactions, but the latter seems to get the last laugh more often than not. To be fair to Ralo, the rapper provided some reasoning for his frustrations.

Boosie praised Yo Gotti for looking after his family while he was locked up. Conversely, Ralo claimed that Boosie did little to maintain a connection when he was locked up. This rubbed him the wrong way. "I was just mad that he did all that sh*t to me while I was in prison," he told followers. "We couldn’t talk, we couldn’t meet up, so I was like, 'f*ck it, n**ga ain’t my friend no way.'" Ralo has promised to turn over a new leaf, however. Assuming he makes good on his promise, the only way there will be more drama in the future is if Boosie Badazz is the instigator.