Boosie Badazz Claims Ralo Is "Obsessed" With Him After Latest Rant

BYElias Andrews
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Boosie Badazz "Touch Down 2 Cause Hell" Album Listening Session
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 22: Lil Boosie aka Boosie Badazz attends his Boosie Badazz "Touch Down 2 Cause Hell" Album Listening Session at Atlantic Records on April 22, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Boosie wants to be left alone.

Boosie Badazz and Ralo have made beefing a weekly occurrence on social media. These two veterans can't seem to go more than a few days without going at each other's necks. Boosie mocked Ralo for not having the career he's had, and Ralo returned fire by implying Boosie was over the hill. The newest issue came about on September 30. Boosie Badazz posted a video in which he dapped up Yo Gotti, and Ralo claimed that Boosie's behavior was disrespectful to the family of the late Young Dolph.

A few hours later, though, Ralo recanted his statement. He hopped on Instagram Live to clear the air between him and Boosie Badazz. He admitted he shouldn't have jumped on the rapper for linking up with Yo Gotti. "I told my family, I told my staff, I told my team," he explained. "My Muslim community... That I wasn’t gonna say sh*t else about the n**ga Boosie." Ralo didn't like what he saw, given Yo Gotti's alleged ties to the Dolph shooting, so he spoke out. That said, he claimed to be done with Boosie. "But that’s my word, from now on," he asserted. "I ain’t gonna say sh*t about the n**ga, zero. I’ma stay out for all the bullsh*t, I’ma stop trolling." Want to guess how the other rapper responded?

Read More: Ralo Responds To Backlash Over Alleged "Weird" Behavior At Rich Homie Quan's Funeral

Boosie Badazz Dissed Ralo Yet Again On Twitter

Boosie Badazz was a lot more economic with his response. Ralo dedicated a whole video to talking about the Memphis rapper, and what he intended to do from now on. Boosie, on the other hand, decided to do more trolling. "N**ga is obsessed," he wrote. "Smh." Devastating. Ralo may be the instigator in most of these Boosie Badazz interactions, but the latter seems to get the last laugh more often than not. To be fair to Ralo, the rapper provided some reasoning for his frustrations.

Boosie praised Yo Gotti for looking after his family while he was locked up. Conversely, Ralo claimed that Boosie did little to maintain a connection when he was locked up. This rubbed him the wrong way. "I was just mad that he did all that sh*t to me while I was in prison," he told followers. "We couldn’t talk, we couldn’t meet up, so I was like, 'f*ck it, n**ga ain’t my friend no way.'" Ralo has promised to turn over a new leaf, however. Assuming he makes good on his promise, the only way there will be more drama in the future is if Boosie Badazz is the instigator.

Read More: Ralo Blasts Fake Love For Rich Homie Quan

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...