Ralo Responds To Backlash Over Alleged "Weird" Behavior At Rich Homie Quan's Funeral

Gucci Mane "Woptober" Album Release Party
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 18: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper Ralo and Young Thug attend Gucci Mane 'Woptober' Album release Party at Gold Room on October 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Ralo's not done addressing this issue.

Rich Homie Quan's funeral service was an emotional, sad, but also uplifting and beautiful ceremony in Atlanta this week. However, according to an eyewitness account from DJ Pretty Boy Tank, there were some disrespectful people in the crowd, including rapper Ralo. "He was sitting behind me in the funeral being weird & talking the entire time .. Even said he almost went live in the services smh," he alleged. "Buddy kept blowing his nose like a trumpet too … Almost had to curse a lady out for taking a pic of the casket as well .. Yall be acting weird as hell at known people’s funerals."

According to AllHipHop, Ralo – who previously blasted fake love for Rich Homie Quan – responded to this claim via a social media PSA video. "If you don’t want to see me on the Internet, then you know what you got to do,” he reportedly remarked. “Get off the Internet, b***h. ‘Cause I ain’t. Soon as a n***a say something good about somebody, you d**k riding. Soon as you try to post a n***a that’s dead, you d**k riding. Do y’all motherf***ers ever say anything good?"

Ralo Claps Back

"Not one person on this earth can show Wea I pulled a phone out Inside that man funeral," Ralo also claimed online following Rich Homie Quan's funeral. "Every body at the graves site had they phone out but they wanna come to Ralo. Matter fact what other rappers was there other than me and Boosie????" For those unaware, the two MCs previously had beef, but they were able to settle their differences before RHQ passed away. Sadly, Quan could not say the same for some of his other reported conflicts, such as his strained relationship with Young Thug.

Meanwhile, speaking of Young Thug, Ralo recently clowned YSL RICO trial witness Lil Woody for being a special guest at a law class. "Like I said he round this bih living it up," he wrote on social media once he became amused by the clip he came across. It seems like the Atlanta spitter will continue to defend himself online and give his unfiltered takes on rap happenings.

