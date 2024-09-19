Ralo Gets Called Out For “Weird” Behavior At Rich Homie Quan’s Funeral

According to Ralo, he didn't do anything wrong.

Earlier this week, a funeral service for Rich Homie Quan was hosted in South Fulton, Georgia. Several family members and friends gathered to pay their respects. According to DJ Pretty Boy Tank, however, not everyone was respectful. He took to Twitter/X recently to call out Ralo, accusing him of behaving inappropriately at the event.

"He was sitting behind me in the funeral being weird & talking the entire time .. Even said he almost went live in the services smh," he wrote. "Buddy kept blowing his nose like a trumpet too … Almost had to curse a lady out for taking a pic of the casket as well .. Yall be acting weird as hell at known people’s funerals."

Ralo Comes To His Own Defense After DJ Pretty Boy Tank Puts Him On Blast

When asked why he didn't step in at the time, he said that he was simply not in the mood due to the circumstances. "Bruh if you sitting inside a funeral service for your brother you’re automatically mourning and not in a mood to say anything especially if you’re trying to drown him out and listen to the speakers. I’ll happily share my grievances with buddy now that my mood isn’t as bad," he explained.

Ralo took to his own account to fire back today, denying ever having his phone out during the funeral. "Not one person on this earth can show Wea I pulled a phone out Inside that man funeral," he claimed. "Every body at the graves site had they phone out but they wanna come to Ralo. Matter fact what other rappers was there other than me and Boosie????"