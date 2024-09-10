Rich Homie Quan Death Incident Report Released By Police

Rich Homie Quan's cause of death has been one that people have been wondering about ever since September 5. Now, according to an article from XXL, we now have some details on what happened. Authorities released a death incident report for Rich Homie Quan yesterday with accounts from the rapper's brother and girlfriend. Both were the last two people to see him before his passing. His sibling, Andre Munford, details that he awoke around 3 a.m. to find Quan fast asleep near on the floor next to the kitchen with food still in his mouth.
Andre added that it was all "very unusual". So, after seeing him passed out on the ground, he got his brother onto the couch. In the report from Amber Williams, Quan's girlfriend, she says that she got up around 6:45 a.m. to get her kid to school. While getting him out the door, she saw her boyfriend still on the couch.
Rich Homie Quan's Incident Report Reveals He May Have Choked
Then, when she returned from dropping her boy off, Quan remained in the same spot. So, Amber decided to head back to bed to get some more rest. After getting back up at 11 a.m., the Atlanta MC still didn't get up from the seat. Because of this, Amber decided to see what was up and noticed that his body was cold and was also not breathing. That's when she called 911. He was transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta and died there. It's worth noting that police did not report anything in the death incident about foul play or any sort of crime. XXL has reached out to the Atlanta PD, but no response as of yet.
