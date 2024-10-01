Rich Homie Quan's Cause of Death Revealed

Rich Homie Quan had fentanyl in his system.

Rich Homie Quan died from an overdose after taking several drugs, including fentanyl, according to a new report from TMZ. The Fulton County Medical Examiner in Georgia is reportedly ruling his death an accident after fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, and promethazine were all found in his system. Additionally, there were no signs of trauma on his body when police discovered it.

The iconic Atlanta rapper died back on September 5th at the age of 34. Lamar's girlfriend, Amber Williams, says she saw Quan asleep on the couch on the morning of his death before taking her son to school. When she returned home, she checked on him and noticed his body was cold, at which point she dialed 911. "While on scene, I did not observe any foul play. Mr. Lamar did not appear to be alert, conscious, or breathing," the responding officer wrote in his report, as caught by Fox 5 Atlanta. "Ms. Williams advised me that Mr. Lamar did not have any medical or underlying diseases."

Rich Homie Quan Performs During Gazebo Festival

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 25: Rich Homie Quan performs during the inaugural 2024 Gazebo Festival at Waterfront Park on May 25, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's report comes after Quan's estate released the music video for his first posthumous song, "Song Cry," on Monday. It features the late rapper getting more emotional than usual while footage from his recent funeral service plays. “Aye, this one here personal,” he says in the intro. “I know a lot of my songs, y’all don’t take serious in a way, but I want y’all to turn this one up.” His estate held the massive service back on September 17, welcoming Killer Mike, DC Young Fly, and more to come pay tribute.

Rich Homie Quan's Estate Drops His First Posthumous Song